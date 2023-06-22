The city of Bay St. Louis and Orion Planning and Design team members on Monday hosted a “Community Vision Workshop” at the BSL Community Hall for the city’s new 20-year comprehensive plan -- with another community meeting set today, Thursday.
City officials and Orion kicked off the “BSL 2045” comprehensive planning process in March with a public forum, followed up by a two-month period where people responded to a survey at bsl2045.com about how they wanted the city to grow. Orion got about 1,400 responses to the survey.
Initially, Orion Partner Robert Barber said Monday, “we got a little bit of feedback, now we’re going much deeper into design.”
Barber and the Orion team gave an overview of what they’re looking at and what they want to hear from the residents. Major planning stations include the Old Town and Depot areas; neighborhoods; the Hwy. 90 corridor; parks and trails; and mobility, with questions about pedestrian and bicycle routes and aesthetic values.
Among the planning team’s values and themes during the process:
• Preserving the downtown area, Depot District, waterfront and historic neighborhoods.
According to Orion leaders, “These places form the core of BSL identity. Their preservation and enhancement is vital for BSL’s future.”
• Expanding mixed-use development beyond downtown. Waterfront neighborhoods along the Jourdan River and Bay present opportunities for complimentary, neighborhood supportive mixed-use development, according to Orion.
• Improving suburban commercial areas, the Hwy., 90 corridor, etc., for improved user experience and development performance through quality site design, building design and pedestrian friendly and attractive streetscapes.
• Balancing community change from hometown to tourist destination, “so vital to preserving community life and culture. Facilitating the supply of full-time housing while balancing demand for short-term rentals and second homes is a vital component.”
• Enhancing contemporary community development standards and codes “to ensure preservation of Bay St. Louis’ historic, small town and coastal atmosphere.”
• Extending and improving mobility and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists, with emphasis on connecting the city’s recreational assets.
• Protecting and restoring, where needed, the ecological integrity of the Bay’s natural environmental context.
• Increasing parks and recreation facilities and resources for actively programmed spaces, which would include improved existing facilities or the creation of new ones.
Barber said that the survey responses indicated that residents scored their current happiness with the city at an average 7.7 on a 10-point scale, which is “very high.”
They key, he said, is to preserve the character of Bay St. Louis while determining the best ways to manage its growth, based on residents wishes and existing growth patterns.
Among concerns Orion has heard from residents, Barber said:
• Commercial rent costs have increased, leading to a loss of retail businesses.
• A shrinking amount of local retail businesses in Old Town.
• The Hwy. 90 corridor is “dated,” with fewer retailers than before.
After the presentation Monday, residents had an opportunity to meet with Orion planners and offer their input.
Orion is the same company the city of Diamondhead contracted with in 2020 to create its “Envision Diamondhead 2040” 20-year plan.
Orion first submitted its proposal to the city of Bay St. Louis last October and was one of three companies bidding for the project. The total cost is projected at $165,000.
“Bay St. Louis’s natural assets, such as its beautiful and accessible waterfront and its concerns for developing attractive and walkable nodes of commerce, potential expansion of walking and biking paths, and the opportunity to preserve the vibrancy of its neighborhoods combine to create a rich context for city planning,” according to Orion’s proposal. “They also offer a strong position from which to successfully address its challenges. Changing conditions have presented multiple challenges in maintaining and enhancing the city’s small-town character, ensuring ongoing sustainability, accommodating smart growth, enhancing economic vitality, and ensuring fiscal stability.”
Orion Planning and city officials will host another meeting at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall today, Thursday, from 5:30-6:45 p.m. to offer a “Framework Plan Presentation,” including drawings and suggestions based on residents’ input so far.
Nikki Moon, former owner of the Baytown Inn and a long-time tourism board member, said she hopes more people attend Thursday’s meeting than showed up Monday.
“Everyone wanted the opportunity for input,” she said, “yet what we’ve got here is, there are about 25 people in this room tonight.”
The Bay St. Louis Community Hall is located at 301 Blaize Ave. Everyone is welcome at Thursday’s meeting.
