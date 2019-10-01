In 1970, when U.S. Marine Russell Nichols returned from Vietnam, he didn't receive a hero's welcome. Now, almost 50 years later, Nichols is receiving the hero's treatment, thanks to the Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland Area's veteran's home repair program.

Nichols said he inherited the St. Francis Street home he currently resides in, which once belonged to his Aunt Selma Simms.

"It was dilapidated and I was trying to put it together," Nichols said. "I read about the veterans program with Habitat in the paper. Then this magnificent man came along and blew me out the water."

The man Nichols referred to is Michael Cowan, volunteer and construction manager for Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland Area.

Cowan said Habitat completed several critical home repairs through the veterans program.

The first project involved home preservation, Cowan said, which is done in conjunction with Home Depot. Volunteers painted Nichols' home so that it "ages in place and remains in good condition," Cowan said.

During the second project, Habitat replaced all of the home's windows.

"We believe in building communities by bringing hope together," James Reardon, Habitat for Humanity Bay- Waveland Area's community outreach director, said.

Nichols, a Bay St. Louis native, said he joined the U.S. Marines in 1968, in part due to the fact that he "didn't like the Army uniforms."

"I like them blues," Nichols said.

In 1969, Nichols said he was sent straight from bootcamp to Vietnam. He served in the 1st Marine Division.

He received the Purple Heart due to an injury he received when his leg was hit by shrapnel.

When he returned home in 1970, Nichols said, he moved to Los Angeles and tried to find a job.

"I couldn't find any jobs," he said. "They weren't hiring Vietnam veterans. They put a combat veteran code on your information. They didn't want them working and didn't want us going off around machinery and such."

Nichols said he struggled as the years passed and decided to apply for his disability benefits.

"But I wasn't the only one," he said. "I had a friend in bootcamp. We left on the plane for Vietnam together and came back on the plane together."

Nichols said that he and Willie Harris have been close ever since.

"We lived life the best we could and got the most value," Nichols said. "We didn't get a welcome when we got back and nothing good to push us forward. I never got married. I couldn't take care of myself or a family."

Nichols said he has two daughters, but is not in touch with them that often.

"I tried it," he said. "I didn't live the lifestyle of a family man."

Nichols said he is also receiving mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Nichols said that his brothers and sisters look out for each other now. His brother Scott thanked Cowan and Reardon for "bringing the dream back."

"I'm thankful for you guys," Scott Nichols said. "As a child, I always came to this house. You guys made it possible for us to come home. After her (Aunt Selma's) death, I couldn't."

Reardon said that Cowan likes to get to know the homeowner and add his own personal touch.

"Habitat loves our veterans and Michael loves the stories," Reardon said.

Habitat installed a flag pole and on Tuesday, members of Bay High School's JROTC program and marching band performed a flag raising ceremony. Nichols' home will now feature American and U.S. Marines flags.

"A permanent flag here to honor your (Nichols) service," Reardon said.

Nichols said, at first, it was hard for him to believe the work going on around him.

"Then Mike showed me he had feelings for the people," Nichols said. "When he did that, that's when I started feeling better. Now I'm proud of this house. That's his job, but he goes above and beyond his job. He's a man of his word. We didn't have nobody to help us like you do. I'm glad you're (Mike) in my corner helping me."

