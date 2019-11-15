Retired NFL player Brett Favre on Friday visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast Hancock County Unit.

As a surprise to the members of the club, Favre stopped by to share stories, take photos, and answer questions for members ages 4-18. After a stellar college career, Favre -- a Hancock County native -- was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL draft. Following his trade to the Green Bay Packers the next year, Favre led the franchise to victory in Super Bowl XXXI.

He was also named the league's MVP three years in a row. After shorter stints with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, Favre retired from football after the 2010 season.

For over fifty years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast has played a critical role in the lives of young people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Their mission, “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens” has helped foster healthy lifestyles, academic success, and character traits that will last for generations to come. In 2019 alone, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast was able to reach over 5,500 children in Harrison and Hancock counties. The Hancock County Unit, located in Bay St. Louis, serves over 200 youth from the community.