The third annual Boo in the Bay parade kicked off the Halloween happenings in Hancock County on Saturday, with thousands of people crowding into Old Town Bay St. Louis to see more than 250 registered jeeps, golf carts, trucks, classic cars and dancers.
“I think it went really well,” Gayle Adams, who co-created and chairs the event with Brett Ladner, said. “The crowds were enormous everywhere.”
“Gayle and I are both in agreement that we’re very blessed in the participation and support from both the registered riders and the spectators,” Ladner said.
“Boo in the Bay is so appreciative of the community support and their participation in the parade,” Adams said. “The participants are what makes this parade a success, and we are extremely grateful. The creativity of their costumes and decorated units are simply fang-tastic.”
Ezra Cazes, age 2, reigned as Queen BOO 2022; Bransyn Karter Peterson, age 4, was King BOO.
“Ezra was born with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome & multiple congenital heart defects, but she has blown us all away beating the odds stacked against her and she is currently thriving and living her very best life,” Adams said.
Bransyn was born with profound deafness, “but received cochlear implants at a year old then developed a love for singing and listening to music,” Adams said.
Both Ezra and Bransyn attend the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Bransyn and all the families served at the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at USM receive their services free of charge,” Adams said. “Thanks to the gracious donors, The Children’s Center is able to help these amazing children play, learn and grow.”
Proceeds from the parade benefit the Children’s Center.
Bay Mayor Mike Favre served as captain of the parade, leading the grand marshal float — U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308.
On Monday, Adams thanked all the parade participants and spectators, as well as the city of Bay St. Louis administration and the police department.
“Brett and I were both so impressed by the Bay St. Louis Police Department this year,” she said. “They did a fantastic job and we couldn’t have asked for more.”
Witches Walk and Night at the Beach
There’s more Halloween fun in store in Hancock County.
The annual Witches Walk Bay St. Louis is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 11:30 a.m..
Each year, scores of people fill Old Town Bay St. Louis in their best witch garb or other spooky costumes, enjoying food, live music, the Witches Walk and the Best Costume Contest.
The event grows bigger each year, but it started with a handful of friends dressing up in their best witchy-wear.
Prizes will be awarded for Best Hat, Best Shoes and Best Broom.
This year’s Witches Walk will be capped off by The Arts, Hancock County’s second annual “A Night on the Beach,” from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 29. The gala is scheduled to be held at the home of Mamie HIllery. Tickets are $125 per person and includes food and beverages. Costumes encouraged, but not mandatory. For tickets, go to www.hancockarts.org.
Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour
Also on Saturday, the Hancock County Historical Society will host its annual Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour from 4-6 p.m.
Society members dress as historical “residents” of the cemetery, telling stories from their lives at their grave sites.
The cemetery is located at 200 Second Street and houses 2,418 graves. The public is invited to this free tour of the cemetery and enjoy refreshments at the Lobrano house at 108 Cue Street.
Updated Schedule of Events for Saturday, Oct. 29, in Old Town BSL
10:00 - 5:00 Shop BSL Merchants and enjoy special discounts
10:00 – till Eat, Drink & Be Scary at our local bars & restaurants
Antique Maison – 10% Off for Witches
Social Chair – 10% Off for Witches
Magnolia Antiques – 10% Off for Witches
Sycamore House – Drink Specials
French Potager – Free Gift with Purchase
Second Street Salon – 15% Off for Witches
Bay Life Gifts – Giveaway for costumed Witches
California Drawstrings – Free Gift with Purchase
Baytique & Salty Soul – Free Gift with Purchase
10:00 – 1:00 Shannon Mullen Art and Katie’s Jewelry & Gifts, Witches costume watercolor portraits, inside Century Hall,112 S. Second St. $45.00
10:00 - Register for Costume Contest at Social Chair $5, Witches Walk Sticker with registration
11:00 Best Costume Contest at Social Chair, sponsored by The Queens
11:30 Witches Walk from 201 Main to 300 S. Second St.
12:00 Official 2022 Witches Walk Photo (Old City Hall/new Chamber)
12:30 Best Broom Contest at Century Hall
2:00 Best Hat Contest at Sassy Bird Interiors
2:00 Register for Best Makeup Contest at Portside $5, 2:30 Best Makeup Contest at Portside, sponsored by HD Hair & Makeup
3:00 - 6:00 Daiquiri Shak - DJ and $1.50 Jell-O Shots
4:00 – 6:00 Historical Society Cemetery Tour, refreshments following at the Lobrano House on Cue Street (Free Event)
Hinge – Best Witch Costume Contest, contact Hinge for details
7:00-11:00 A Night on the Beach The Arts, Hancock County Benefit Gala
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.