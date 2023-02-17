The Krewe of Nereids enjoyed picture-perfect weather on Sunday for its 55th annual Mardi Gras parade in Bay St. Louis and Waveland.
“It was a great day, a beautiful day and a beautiful parade,” Waveland Mayor Jay Trapani said. “The krewe did a phenomenal job, and the city workers stepped up to the plate and did everything they needed to do to make sure the people had a great parade.
“It was a great experience for me, having only been in office for six weeks.”
“We couldn’t ask for better weather,” this year’s King Nereus, Bay St. Louis City Councilman Doug Seal, said before the parade began Sunday
Saturday’s weather — cold and rainy — forced the Krewe of Kids to postpone its scheduled parade until this coming Saturday, krewe Captain Lisa Cowand said.
However, the krewe, Cowand, Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre and Bay Police Chief Toby Schwartz still honored the senior kings and queens inside Dunbar Village on Saturday.
“We love our seniors and we wanted to make sure they got the honor and respect they deserve,” Cowand said.
The Krewe of Kids is now scheduled to roll beginning at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 18, on its usual route. Schwartz will serve as the grand marshal. This year’s king is Cole Smith, age 9; and this year’s queen is Amelie Grace Cowand, age 6.
The Holy Trinity Catholic School Krewe of Knights is scheduled to roll in downtown Bay St. Louis beginning at 9:30 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 17.
Also on Saturday, Feb. 18, the Krewe of Diamondhead is scheduled to roll at noon. led by King Ali’I Honua the 48th, Hoppy Smith, and Queen Suzy Smith.
The 93rd annual St. Paul Carnival Association Parade is scheduled to roll in Pass Christian at noon on Sunday, Feb. 19, with King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will host its 2023 Lundi Gras parade in Old Town Bay St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 20, beginning at 5 p.m. This year, Capt. Longbeard (Trip Trapagnier) and Lady Claiborne (Susan Humphrey) will lead the krewe.
Retired Naval Officer Rory “Robin” Rafferty will serve as this year’s Honorary Grand Marshal; and the late Charles Gray will be honored as the krewe’s Posthumous Grand Marshal.
On Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation, will host Hancock County’s last official parade of the 2023 Mardi Gras season, with King Prescott Williams, Queen Simone Williams, and Grand Marshal Phalba Holmes, of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
