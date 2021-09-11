A body recovered from a Hancock County bayou on Friday evening turned out to be a missing Biloxi man, and police have arrested his son, charging him with first degree murder.
On Thursday, the Biloxi Police Department asked the public's assistance to locate Van Leigh Marske, 66, who had last been seen on Sept. 4. Marske's body was found Friday afternoon in the water near the Bayou Lacroix Bridge.
Later on Friday, Biloxi police arrested Marske's son, Noble V. Marske, 41.
As of Saturday morning, Noble Marske was being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
