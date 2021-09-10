A body was recovered from the bayous of Hancock County on Friday evening in Bay St. Louis.
Officers from both the Bay St. Louis and Biloxi police departments swarmed an empty property off Highway 603 near Bayou LaCroix Bridge on Friday.
Investigators from both departments were seen taking photos at the scene and bagging up evidence.
Mississippi Marine Patrol was assisting at the scene with a boat.
Cody Page, Kiln resident, was traveling along the Highway Friday evening when he noticed something strange happening off the side of the road near one of his favorite fishing spots.
Page said he turned around and went back to check things out.
“I noticed what looked to be like police unloading a body from a boat,” Page said. “I wondered what could have happened.”
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed a body was found some time in the evening hours in a marsh area off Highway 603 in Bay St. Louis.
Turnage said he would not go into further details on the death at this time. He referred all questions to officials.
Investigators wrapped up at the scene just before 8:30 p.m.
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux was at the scene but had no comment at the time.
The Sea Coast Echo will provide more details as they become available.
