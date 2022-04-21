Authorities this week arrested a Bay St. Louis woman for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.
On Sunday, “Hancock County Narcotics Agents were conducting an investigation into drug trafficking activities in the 800 block of Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Wednesday. “At approximately 8 a.m., a Bay St. Louis Police patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop of a 2018 Dodge Caravan after witnessing the vehicle commit a traffic violation on U.S. Hwy. 90 near Bouslog Street. A search resulted in the recovery of approximately 71 grams of methamphetamine “ice” and the arrest” of Nichole Kreeger, 33.
Jail records show Kreeger was charged with one count of sale or possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, meth; one count of tampering with physical evidence; one count of disorderly conduct — failure to comply with command of law enforcement. She was still being held on Thursday morning in lieu of $55,000 in bonds.
“A passenger in the vehicle, Chad Ladner, 33, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested on an outstanding escape warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections,” Adam said.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division is comprised of agents from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay Saint Louis and Waveland Police Departments. Sheriff Adam encourages the public to report drug activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
