The Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District announced Monday afternoon that all district schools will be closed next week for spring break in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
However, the district will offer “meals to go” for students from March 17-20 at Bay High School and Waveland Elementary, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Meals will be delivered to your vehicle by a Child Nutrition Team member.
Each child will receive two meals each day, one lunch and one breakfast, to save for the following day.
Children must be 18 years old or under.
You do not have to be a BWSD student to participate, and no ID will be required.
