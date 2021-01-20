The Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to discontinue distance learning for the second semester, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 2.
In a letter to the board, BWSD Superintendent Sandra Reed recommended discontinuing the program.
“As always, the educational ends of students with catastrophic/severely involved illnesses will be addressed through health care plans created at their schools,” she wrote.
Reed outlined the following points supporting her recommendation:
- “The lack of ability to offer students a variety of courses outside of the basic academic disciplines.
- The need to offer BHS students courses that require end of course exams in order to graduate from high school.
- The need to return the Distance Learning Center to Crossroads Learning Center in order to provide a setting for students experiencing behavioral difficulties as well as students needing intense academic intervention.
- The distance learning program is not sustainable long-term.”
Reed also wrote that a “high” number of distance learners are not “academically successful,” which she outlined in a chart.
There are 23 distance learning students at Waveland Elementary. Fifty-two percent of those students have an F. Sixty-one percent of those students have a D or F.
There are 26 distance learners at North Bay Elementary. Fifteen percent of those students have an F and 23 percent have a D or F.
There are 40 distance learners at Bay-Waveland Middle School. Forty percent of those students have an F and 48 percent with a D or F.
There are 49 distance learners at Bay High School. Forty-one percent of those students have an F and 49 percent have a D or F.
“This is not a recommendation that I take lightly or make half-heartedly,” Reed wrote. “The entire administrative team (100 percent) believes that our students would be better served from an academic perspective in a person-to-person setting than in a distance learning setting.”
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, school board member Mike Bell said he “disagreed with discontinuing the distancing learning program.”
“Simply for the fact, for the reason we put it in place to begin with,” he said. “I realize it’s less than ideal, it’s an expenditure of resources, it’s not as effective, but as I said before, I’m not comfortable telling someone else what they have to do with their child. I think as long as the option is there, then we should continue with the option. I do realize that there’s 138 kids doing distance learning, approximately 60 of them are having problems with it and the rest of them are doing it successfully.”
Bell said that addressing the 60 students who are having problems with distance learning is a separate issue from discontinuing the program entirely.
Board President Casey Favre said it’s not an “easy decision.”
“I think when we initiated an individualized distance learning option, it was done so with a lot of unknowns in place,” he said. “At the time, it was necessary. I think we have transcended from being a necessity to being a convenience.”
Favre said that he thinks the district’s covid number reflect that “kids generally are still not contracting the virus.”
“When they do contract the virus, it’s coming from known sources, and really not from school,” Favre said. “It’s just not coming from our school buildings. For me, I don’t think it ever intended to be a program that provided distance learning on an individual basis and not the masses. It was always something that would be utilized in the event we needed to shut the schools down or were forced to shut the schools down. We’re just not in the business of providing individualized K-12 online education, that’s not what we do. I understand the concerns.”
Favre said he received emails from three parents who had general concerns about discontinuing distance learning.
“All of them, at some point in time, have conveyed that it was more out of convenience than not,” he said. “I understand that the program had a really good intent in the beginning, but I think it has served its purpose.”
Bell said that the CARES Act funding was established to “facilitate this type of thing, PPE, distance learning.”
Board member Vicki Arnold said, after looking at Reed’s charts, that the first semester of distance learning “has not proven to be beneficial districtwide.”
“I understand some really like it, but those numbers are very, very few,” she said. “And, in my opinion, I have to consider the overall good of the district.”
Arnold made the motion to discontinue distance learning, seconded by Favre.
Favre, Arnold, and new board member Jesse Shiyou, voted “yes.” Board members Ann Lathrop and Bell voted “no.”
