The Bay-Waveland School District on Tuesday announced its plans for commencement exercises 2020, a graduation parade.

The announcement comes after Gov. Tate Reeves closed all school buildings for the remainder of the semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from BWSD, commencement exercises are scheduled for Friday, May 22.

“The following plan has been designed as a way to properly celebrate the commencement of graduates, while maintaining allowable social distancing,” the release states. “We feel this plan represents a commitment to honor graduates in a manner that provides individuated attention, while keeping in the spirit of traditional commencement ceremonies.”

The parade would originate at Dunbar Avenue and Highway 90. Graduates and their parents would park in the Bay High School parking lot and be picked up by a “Volunteer Jeeper,” the release states, who will parade the graduates and their parents to the football stadium. Once the Jeeps are parked at the stadium, all Jeepers, graduates, and parents will remain in vehicles.

According to the release, the administration, valedictorian, and salutatorian will deliver their speeches to the class, which will be live streamed on Facebook and broadcast on public radio.

The parade will begin when the Jeep processionals travel to the BWSD viewing stand, where graduates will receive their diploma, be professionally photographed, and given a baseball cap in lieu of a traditional graduation cap to ensure its ability to make it through the Jeep ride, the release states. This will also be live streamed on Facebook and the announcement of the graduate’s name broadcast on public radio.

“Jeeps will travel west in the west bound lane of Highway 90, requiring the east bound lane to become two-way traffic. Along the parade route, each graduate will have a tent, with appropriate signage, celebrating his/her accomplishments in graduating,” the release states. “Each tent will be allowed to host up to 10 people, with four to five parking spaces immediately assigned to each tent. As each graduate arrives at his/her tent, they will be greeted by family and friends who will briefly celebrate by making as much noise as is possible.”

The Jeeps will also parade past viewing stands in Bay St. Louis and Waveland, which will house city, county, and state officials, the release states. A district representative will be at each reviewing stand to announce the names of graduates. At the conclusion of the parade, Jeepers will return graduates and their parents to their vehicles.