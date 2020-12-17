Robin Craft, a kindergarten teacher at Waveland Elementary School, has been chosen Teacher of the Year by the Bay-Waveland School District. She has been a classroom teacher at the school district for 25 years.
School administrators described Craft as an asset to Waveland Elementary and a generous mentor to her peers, who value her support. She works countless hours preparing and planning lessons and has created an inviting and positive culture in her classroom. She greets her students each day with a smile and celebrates even the smallest achievements in her classroom “family.”
Craft’s selection was announced Dec. 2 at a luncheon hosted by Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed honoring the four Bay-Waveland Teachers of the Year. The luncheon was sponsored by Brenan Compretta of Allstate Insurance.
The Bay-Waveland Teachers of the Year are chosen by their principal with input from coworkers and students. The district Teacher of the Year is selected by a committee and will compete next year at the state level.
The other Teachers of the Year in the district are Devin Dorn, Angela Jaynes
and Elizabeth “Liz” Cain.
Cain has taught at Bay High School for 17 years, first as an English teacher, and now teaches Spanish. She is the Color Guard instructor and works tirelessly with the Bay High School Tiger Pride, is a lead class sponsor each year and is the sole sponsor of the Spanish Club. She serves as a tutor and mentor to the EL students as well as a number of other students before and after school. Cain is considered a dedicated and compassionate educator who sets expectations and holds students accountable.
Devin Dorn teaches fifth grade English-Language Arts and Social Studies at North Bay Elementary and is in her eighth year as a teacher. She has also taught kindergarten and first grade at Waveland Elementary.
She serves the fifth grade Team Leader, which allows her to serve as a liaison between the administration and her grade level teachers. She also serves on North Bay’s School Leadership team, North Bay’s Site Council, and as a member of the North Bay PBIS team which worked to help the school gain Tier 1 PBIS Model Site.
Bay-Waveland Middle School Teacher of the Year is Angela Jaynes who has been teaching sixth grade math there since 2015. She serves on the Bay-Waveland Middle School Leadership Committee, the BWSD Math Committee and the Mississippi Department of Education Teacher Advisory Council.
One colleague calls Jaynes the “ultimate professional” and says that “she has a strong work ethic and great degree of self-discipline.” She is considered a mentor to new teachers and a role model for all teachers for her professionalism and positive attitude regardless of how challenging the school year becomes.
