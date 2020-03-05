Bay-Waveland School District received two prestigious Lighthouse School Leader awards from the Mississippi School Boards Association.
The Lighthouse School Leader Torch Award was given to school districts in the state with a 90 percent or greater free and reduced lunch and with at least one school rated a B. Bay-Waveland was among only 17 districts in the state to qualify for the award.
The Lighthouse School Leader Beacon Award went to BWSD for earning a letter grade “A.” Only 31 districts in the state qualified for the Beacon honor.
Dr. Sandra Reed, Bay-Waveland superintendent, accepted the awards at the MSBA Lighthouse Luncheon held Feb. 19 in Jackson as part of School Board Member Recognition Week in Mississippi. The observance is a celebration of the contributions of school board members for their communities and the commendable efforts of Mississippi school board members to improve their local governance skills.
Bay-Waveland’s school board members are Casey Favre, president; Vicki Arnold, secretary; Ann Lathrop, Mark Kidd and Mike Bell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.