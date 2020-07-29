The Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted to delay the opening of school until Tuesday, Sept. 8 for both traditional schedule and distance learning.
The district — in a release — stated that it “believes this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of all students and staff,” based on guidance from the state’s health experts.
The decision is based on “numerous factors related to COVID-19,” the release states.
Activities governed by the Mississippi High School Activities Association will continue as scheduled, the release states.
“The situation we are currently working with is quite fluid and all plans are subject to change based on current circumstances,” BWSD Superintendent Sandra Reed said in the release. “I do not take these decisions lightly, but I am committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. I think this is one step we can take to ensure that when our children return to school they can stay in school.”
