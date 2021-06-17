New Student Registration for the 2021-2022 School Year in the Bay St. Louis - Waveland School District begins in July.
Parents will need to call the schools and make appointments for a registration slot during the appropriate dates and times for the appropriate grade level.
1st through 12th grade will need to register July 12 - 15 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Kindergarten registration will take place on July 21 during Kindergarten Bootcamp.
Pre-K registration will take place on July 22 during Pre-K Bootcamp.
*Additional information about Bootcamp will follow from Waveland Elementary School*
Items that parents/guardians must bring to school on the date of the appointment in order to complete registration are listed below:
- 2 Current Proofs of Residency
- Certified Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- Mississippi Form 121 Immunization Form
- Custody Paperwork (if applicable)
- A copy of the child's last report card (K-9)
- A copy of the child's most recent transcript (10-12)
You may call for appointments for 9th - 12th grade appointments at 228-467-6611 or 228-467-5297 beginning immediately.
You may call for appointments for Pre-K through 8th grade appointments
beginning July 6 at the following numbers:
- Pre-K through 2nd grade 228-467-6630
- 3rd - 5th grade 228-467-4052
- 6th - 8th grade 228-463-0315
