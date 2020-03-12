The Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees on Monday heard from parents who have concerns about the high school’s dance program.

P.J. Mauffray, who has two daughters in the dance program, spoke to the board on behalf of the students and parents gathered at Monday’s meeting.

One of his daughters is a middle school Tigerette and the other is a freshman at Bay High School and a member of the Steppers team.

“Recently, much has been made by my girls, some of their friends and teammates and parents of other dancers with regards to the Steppers and the future of the Bay High dance program,” he said.

Mauffray said that dance may be classified as an “art” but should also be considered a “sport, complete with long hours of physically intensive practices.”

Mauffray said that he is aware that the employment and duties of an employee lies with the administration.

“When it comes to program and policies, this board does have a say,” he said. “The Steppers are much more than a competition team, which as you may know, have recently brought home three state titles in the past five years, all under the direction of Coach (Angie) Farve.”

Mauffray said the Steppers also perform at football games, pep rallys, community events, parades, and recitals.

“The decision yet to be made by the administration and/or this board regarding the future of the Steppers and the dance program at Bay High and whether it will continue to be offered as a block each day will have an impact on the lives of all involved, particularly these dancers here on the Steppers team whose input should be considered and not silenced under the threat of discipline, which has occurred,” he said. “The impact of these decisions will also impact other students who participate in dance as an elective, whose only access to dance may be through this program.”

Mauffray said moving dance to an after-school-only activity would force many of the dancers to decide between dance and other after-school obligations.

“I’m not here tonight to demand answers or insist on being a part of any official decision of the administration or this board,” he said. “However, with the amount of time and resources that dancers and parents have put in over the years, it would seem this input would be welcomed and appreciated.”

Mauffray said that more parents of the dancers attend the football games than parents of the football players.

“They are active, they participate, they show up,” Mauffray said. “As a group, these girls deserve to know what will change, if anything, so plans can be made now before opportunities to participate in other activities overall.”

He also asked that the students be told when and where practices will take place, who will be their coach, and to know why there was a change.

“Because we all feel like they’re already on a winning team,” Mauffray said. “In closing to consider, how long has it been since football had a winning team and brought home a state title? If the Steppers’ block is being terminated, can we expect an equal response and change of direction with football as well? And I think not. Why? Because it’s football and this is only a bunch of girls. Girls who love dance as much as boys love football.”

The board did not respond to Mauffray’s concerns.

After the meeting, BWSD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed said the district is evaluating all programs and that no final decisions have been made.

In other action:

The board recognized the Parents of the Year for each individual school as well as the district’s Parent of the Year as follows: Bay High School–Steven Cooksey; Bay-Waveland Middle School–Alicia Dorsey; North Bay Elementary–Donna Allen; and Waveland Elementary–Lacey Fischer. Allen was named the District Parent of the Year.

The board elected trustee Casey Favre as board president and Vicki Arnold as secretary.

At the request of Arnold, the board moved the consent agent item “2020-2021 Administrative Salary Scale” to the action agenda.

The motion to approve the salary scale passed three-to-two with Favre, Mark Kidd, and Mike Bell voting “yes.” Arnold and Ann Lathrop voted “no.”

After the vote, Arnold read a statement about why she voted “no.”

Arnold said that “we all agree that our students are our number one priority.”

She added that she is in support of the district’s Pre-K initiative, which will require teachers, and supplies.

“As we continue to achieve our vision of having our vocational department expand, I would strongly recommend to the administration that we move forward in this direction and add more courses to that vocational plan so we can eventually have our own vocational department,” Arnold said. “Thirdly, I would like to remind the administration that we have cut our music program at the elementary level.”

At the time, Arnold said, cutting the program was something that “needed to be done.”

“But now I think we’re in a more positive situation to have those funds available to energize our fine arts department and reinstate the music program, which was eliminated at the elementary, but also to incorporate chorus and drama as it used to be back in the day at the high school,” Arnold said. “We have so many students at this district who are not athletically inclined and do not participate in sports, but they have other talents, and I feel like they are being overlooked or denied. And I would love to see these programs put in place. And once our obligations to our students and our taxpayers have been fulfilled, I think then we can entertain salary increases.”

After the meeting, Reed said she “agreed” with Arnold’s comments and that the district is looking at ways to reinstate fine arts on all levels.

The next board meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 5:30 p.m.