The Bay-Waveland School District on Tuesday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new field house and athletic complex, to be built at the Bay High School football field.

"I think this is fantastic for our district and for our students," BWSD Deputy Superintendent and Athletic Director Monty Noblitt said after the ceremony Tuesday. "It's a testament to the commitment of our school board to the district and to the community. This is such a fabulous project."

The facility was designed by Allred Stolarski Architects and will be built by Sam Day Construction of Gulfport at a cost of around $1.55 million.

Crews have already demolished the old field house and will start building the new one soon, Noblitt said. The project is scheduled to be complete in May 2020.

"The building is going to house the high school football team, both boys' and girls' soccer teams and it will have a training facility for all of our athletes," Noblitt said.

The district invited several Bay High student-athletes to participate in the groundbreaking Tuesday.

"I feel great about" the new field house, senior football star Jordan Calomese said. " I think it's great for the future of our teams and will be something to really help the athletic department."

"I'm just really glad we will get to train and get stronger there," Lizzy Weems -- who plays volleyball, softball and is a powerlifter for Bay High -- said. "It's going to be great."