USA Today on Friday announced the winners of its annual Best Coastal Small Town contest, and this year, the top two selections were on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — Bay St. Louis ranked number two, and Ocean Springs took first place.
“The quaint seaside town of Bay St. Louis calls itself ‘a place apart,’ and it’s easy to see why,” according to USA Today’s “10Best.com” article. “The friendly community has everything you’d want from a small town seaside escape – a store-lined Main Street, restaurants serving fresh Gulf seafood, museums and an 8.5-mile canoe and kayak trail.”
“That’s pretty awesome, to be one and two,” Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said on Friday, “it’s awesome to be compared to some of these other places. It’s amazing how far we’ve come in the past 17 years since Hurricane Katrina.
“I’m very happy for our city and for the businesses and getting the recognition and notoriety that they deserve. They stuck it out through the hard times, stuck it out through COVID, and I think it’s paying off now.”
In 2020, the Bay earned fifth place in the nation in the competition. For comparison, Gulf Shores, Ala., ranked ninth.
Here’s the complete list of this year’s winners, selected by voters at www.10best.com:
1 Ocean Springs - Mississippi
2 Bay Saint Louis - Mississippi
3 Georgetown - South Carolina
4 Rockport - Texas
5 Nags Head - North Carolina
6 Bandon - Oregon
7 Half Moon Bay - California
8 Los Osos - California
9 Bar Harbor - Maine
10 Cape May - New Jersey
