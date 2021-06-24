Sea Coast Echo
Last Friday, June 18, a small group braved the leading edge of Tropical Storm Claudette to gather for the long-awaited dedication by the Hancock County Heritage Trust Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce of the latest Heritage Star Plaque to be placed in Old Town Bay St. Louis.
The honoree is Katharine Truett Ohman, well known for her years of volunteer beautification efforts throughout the county, especially in the Bay.
Beginning with the early post-Katrina recovery period Mrs. Ohman has been instrumental in arranging donations of literally thousands of large, landscape-sized trees and overseeing all activities related to installing the trees and assuring proper maintenance to give the greatest chance of success. Her efforts frequently involved personal, physical work - digging, planting, mulching (generally followed by additional mulching), staking, etc., working with both municipal and county employees, a broad spectrum of community volunteers, inmate trustees and students as well as son, Andrew, and her long-suffering husband, John.
She continues to this day to donate many hours of her time to the BSL Community Garden, Edible Forest, Memorial Tree Plantings and to coordinate similar activity through several organizations including the Chamber. She was the 2016 Jody Compretta Person of Passion Award winner in addition to recognition in her Education and Professional Mental Health careers. Her continuing beautification and related projects have been noted in these pages and elsewhere for well over a decade and are expected to continue for many years more.
The award, widely acknowledged as “well deserved,” was approved by both the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the Bay St. Louis City Council. Coordinated by local developer Chet Leblanc, who started the program several years ago, the plaque was created by a Florida-based foundry and installed by Reed’s Masonry in the sidewalk in front of the Bay Town Inn on N. Beach Blvd. It was financed by donations from dozens of individuals. The inscription read “Katharine Truett Ohman, Community Servant” and the words “Beautification*Environment*Community.”
In the center of the five-pointed star is a graphic representation of a Louisiana Iris. Mrs. Ohman was responsible for the adoption of that Iris as Bay St. Louis’s Official Flower, which she continues to plant throughout the area and arrange for donations of large numbers from a variety of donors to individuals, schools and libraries.
Kathasrine’s friends and family hosted a surprise reception, catered by Michelle Nichols of Almost Home Catering. The reception was saved from TS Claudette through the generosity of Bay Town Inn owner, Nikki Moon, who came to the rescue opening her home and effectively hosting the reception. John Wiebmer acted as MC for the Foundation and introduced comments from former BSL Mayor Les Fillingame and former Councilwoman Wendy McDonald, both of whom were in office during much of Ohman’s work after Hurricane Katrina. Fillingame recounted one incident in which he accepted an award to him as mayor for accomplishments almost entirely attributable to Katharine.
Among the guests were former BSL Beautification Dept. Director Jimmy Loiacano, with whom Ohman worked very closely for several years. Also in attendance were BSL Councilman-at-Large Gary Knoblock, Councilman Gene Hoffman and John Rosetti. Katharine’s daughter, Jennifer Waggoner, and brother, Felix Truett III, were on hand to celebrate the occasion along with another Diamondhead resident, from New Jersey, retired police chief, Phil Muller.
