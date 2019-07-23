Next Wednesday, 19-year-old Taylor Rabelais of Bay St. Louis is embarking on a 10 month journey with the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps.

Back in May, Rabelais graduated from Bay High School, but said she immediately knew that the college route was not for her.

"I'm not really good at school, it was a struggle," she said. "I didn't want to waste money on college."

Rabelais' aunt, Cathy Pitalo, who works at the Hancock Resource Center, knew of something that would be right up Rabelais' alley.

"I was at training in Hattiesburg and sat in on a class with representatives from AmeriCorps," Pitalo said.

As a non-profit, the Hancock Resource Center can apply for volunteer services through AmeriCorps.

According to the AmeriCorps' website, "AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs, made up of three primary programs that take a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. Members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters, and more."

AmeriCorps is open to adults ages 18-to-24-years old, Rabelais said.

"Taylor is skilled in so many areas and I shared the information with her," Pitalo said. "She was accepted and will work with FEMA."

According to the AmeriCorps' website, FEMA teams are "deployed wherever the need is the greatest," and "members are trained in one or more of FEMA's mission-critical functions."

Rabelais will be heading to AmeriCorps' campus at the McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California for three weeks of training. Once that is completed, she will be assigned to a team and wait for an assignment.

While she is there, the program provides food and lodging, and about $181 before taxes every other week for personal items. AmeriCorps also pays for her travel there and back home at the end of the 10 months.

"At the end, you get about $6,000 in tuition, payable to wherever you want to study," Rabelais said. "It doesn't have to be college, just has to be an education."

Rabelais said she plans to either attend a trade school or photography school.

Prior to joining AmeriCorps, Rabelais said she participated in mission trips with her church and was also a member of Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts (HYPE).

"It was fun and we helped the community," she said.

Rabelais said she hopes to learn several new skills, including working with the public, cleaning up skills, and disaster relief skills.

Rabelais is an only child and said this is the first time she will be away from home for more than a week.

Rabelais said her parents, Adam Rabelais, and Jonni and Allen Alliston are supportive of her endeavor, even though they will miss her.

Her mom Jonni Alliston said, "I'm really sad, but really excited for her."

Rabelais said she will miss her family.

"My mom and dad are my life," she said. "It will be hard for me and them. It's going to be an experience that will help me in the long run."

Learn more about AmeriCorps at www.nationalservice.gov.