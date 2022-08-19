The city of Bay St. Louis has a brand new police chief — former DEA Agent John Toby Schwartz.
The city began the search for a new chief in June, when then-Chief Gary Ponthieux, Jr., announced his retirement.
Schwartz lives in Pass Christian and has more than 36 years’ experience in law enforcement, joining the Drug Enforcement Administration in August 1996. He also served as a part-time criminal investigator with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office beginning last November.
During his time with the DEA, Schwarz served 25 years as a Special Agent, Supervisory Special Agent, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge in offices located in McAllen, TX; the Charlotte, NC Regional Enforcement Team (RET); Houston, TX HIDTA, Galveston, TX Resident Office, Gulfport, MS Resident Office, New Orleans DEA/FBI Violent Crime Group; Hattiesburg, MS Post of Duty/HIDTA Major Investigations Squad; DEA Headquarters in Springfield, VA; and the San Francisco CA Field Division.
Before joining the DEA, he served for three years as a patrol officer for the Anniston, Ala. Police Department, and was a student patrol officer at Jacksonville State University.
Schwartz will be sworn in as the Bay police chief on Monday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. in the conference room at Bay St. Louis City Hall.
