Ricky Keeton Jr., a Bay St. Louis native, recently helped with the baptism of more than 30 men at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility (WCCF). Keeton is the son of the late Ricky Keeton Sr. of Bay St. Louis.
“I was honored that Chaplain [Roscoe] Barnes chose me to be part of his team,” said Keeton. “I felt such joy for these men and their decision to dedicate their lives to Christ.”
Chaplain Roscoe Barnes III said the baptism is an event the men will always remember. “It is a very important milestone in their lives,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team, and Keeton’s contributions to this service have been invaluable.”
Keeton works as a sally-port orderly in the prison. He helps with the chaplain’s department when he is not working his regular job. He served as a chaplain’s assistant for two years in another prison.
Keeton said he became a Christian four years ago and it was the best decision he ever made. His goals are to earn his G.E.D. and take up another trade. When asked what he planned to do when he is released, he said, “I would love to buy a truck and travel the country spreading the gospel of Christ.”
WCCF is managed by Management & Training Corporation (MTC) of Utah.
