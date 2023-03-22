The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre will host the 13th Annual Stella Yelling Contest on Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre on Blaize Avenue. The popular annual event is sponsored by the Silver Slipper Casino. The event has become one of the community’s favorite traditions. Everyone in the community can attend the event and cheer on the contestants!
The Stella Yelling Contest is free to the community. Contestants are not limited to gender or age. All participants are welcome! Each contestant should be prepared to give their best Stanley Kowalski “Stella” yell to the Little Theatre’s Stella as she stands on the Theatre’s balcony. Stanley and Stella are characters of the Tennenssee Williams’ play “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
The contestant fee is $10 in check or cash. Contestants must register on site before 3:30pm on March 25th.
In the ADULT DIVISION, first prize is $150 and a trophy, second prize is $100, and third prize is $50. In the CHILDREN DIVISION (ages 12 and under), first prize is $50 and a trophy, second prize is $35, and third prize is $25.
The Little Theatre holds the contest every year as part of their Tennessee Williams’ Tribute to celebrate Tennessee Williams’ birthday. The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre has a connection with the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright because the Theatre building was the primary set for the Hollywood motion picture “This Property is Condemned” adapted from a one-act play by Williams.
For more details. Call 228-467-9024 or visit www.bsllt.org.
