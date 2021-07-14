The city of Bay St. Louis on Monday hosted an inauguration ceremony for Mayor Mike Favre and the Bay City Council at the city’s community hall. Pictured are, from left, Ward 5 Councilman William "Buddy" Zimmerman; Ward 4 Councilman Kyle Lewis; Ward 2 Councilman Gene Hoffman; Hancock Justice Court Judge Brian S. Necaise; Ward 3 Councilman Jeffrey Reed; Mayor Mike Favre; Councilman-at-Lage Gary Knoblock; Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal; and Ward 6 Councilman Josh DeSalvo.