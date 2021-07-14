The city of Bay St. Louis on Monday hosted an inauguration ceremony for Mayor Mike Favre and the Bay St. Louis City Council.
“It was a pretty awesome event,” Favre said Tuesday. “Now we’ve got a lot of work to get done.”
The inauguration had been postponed from earlier in the month, due to the untimely death of Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal’s son Cayce in a tragic accident. However, Favre said, Hancock Justice Court Judge Brian S. Necaise administered the oaths of office to him and all the other council members so that they could legally take official action, if needed.
As for Monday’s ceremony, Favre said, “we wanted to do it the right way.”
Monday evening’s event included emcee Cynthia Chauvin, executive director of CASA of Hancock County; and opening and closing prayers from Pastor Frank Griffin of Church of the King.
The Bay High School AFJROTC’s Honor Guard presented the colors.
Carolee Williamson Ray sang the National Anthem.
Chauvin called each official to the stage individually with his wife, giving each couple a moment of applause.
Once everyone was on stage, Necaise administered the oath of office individually to each of the newly-elected and re-elected officials, including Favre, Seal, Councilman-at-Large Gary Knoblock, Ward 2 Councilman Gene Hoffman; Ward 3 Councilman Jeffrey Reed; Ward 4 Councilman Kyle Lewis; Ward 5 Councilman William "Buddy" Zimmerman; and Ward 6 Councilman Josh DeSalvo.
The inaugural committee included Caitlin Bourgeois, Charlene Black, Dana Feuerstein and Paul Taylor. Sponsors included Amy Duhon Photography, Hollywood Casino, Jason Chiniche and P&I Productions.
“I’d just like to say thanks to all the city workers who helped put it on, and the ones who helped sponsor it,” Favre said. “It was a great night and a beautiful ceremony.”
