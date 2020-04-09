Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre on Wednesday signed an order extending the temporary mandatory curfew.
At last week’s meeting, city attorney Heather Smith told the council that, pursuant to Mississippi law, the city has to redo the curfew every five days.
Last week, Favre signed the “Safer-At-Home” order and set a curfew to further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Bay St. Louis.
The curfew in Bay St. Louis is from 11 p.m to 5 a.m. each day of the week until further notice.
A list of exceptions to the curfew is listed on the mayoral proclamation, which can be viewed on the Sea Coast Echo’s website.
