The city of Bay St. Louis on Wednesday announced the purchase of property on Highway 603 — which will be developed into a public boat launch.
The property is the location of the former “Cave” establishment.
According to a release from the city, the purchase of the property was made possible by GOMESA (Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act) funds, which the city secured through a grant application.
The city plans to begin an immediate revitalization (using GOMESA funds) of the property, which includes renovating the boat launch; providing portable restroom facilities; and upgrading the existing parking lot.
The release states that Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre and Ward 6 Councilman Josh DeSalvo were “instrumental in securing the funds for the boat launch.”
“We are very excited to announce that a public boat launch is coming to Ward 6,” Favre said in the release. “The boat launch will benefit not only the citizens of Ward 6, but the entire city and our guests. Safe and reliable access to Bayou LaCroix has been needed for a long time. We are happy that we are able to secure the funding to make this boat launch a reality at no expense to our citizens. This project has been a true collaboration between the administration and city council.”
DeSalvo said in the release that one of the reasons he sought office was to “bring amenities to Ward 6.”
“My ward offers some of the best and most beautiful waterways along the entire Gulf Coast, however, public access to these waterways is currently limited,” DeSalvo said. “When I learned the details of GOMESA funding, I knew a Bayou LaCroix boat lunch was the perfect use of the funds and the Cave was the location we needed to secure. I am excited to bring this boat launch to the city.”
Favre said in the release that he appreciates the support this project received from the council; former Gov. Phil Bryant, Gov. Tate Reeves; and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
According to the release, GOMESA funds are generated by oil and gas leasing revenues on the Outer Continental Shelf. Only the four oil and gas producing states — Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas — are eligible to receive GOMESA funding. The funds may only be used to support coastal conservation and restoration projects, hurricane protection programs, and activities to implement marine, coastal, or conservation management plans. In Mississippi, the funds are administered by the Department of Marine Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.