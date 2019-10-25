The Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis will host "Ripple in the Bay" on Monday, Friday, Nov.1, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall on Blaize Ave., feeding the community and raising money for three local organizations.

This year's feast -- billed as "One great meal flowing to three great causes" -- will be prepared and donated by the Silver Slipper.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit three great causes right here in our community," according to a Rotary Club statement issued this week, "the Hancock County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit, CASA of Hancock County and King's Kitchen."

Last year, Rotarians and other volunteers served more than 1,000 meals, feeding walk-in customers at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall and delivering hundreds of meals to businesses and home-bound people.

Many of the meals were considered part of the "Pay It Forward" pool, Rotary President Yuki Northington said, in which donors purchased the meals for someone else, such as first-responders and other charitable organizations.

The goal is to provide extra meals to people who often don't get the recognition they deserve and go above and beyond to serve the community; and to those who are sometimes under-served."

This year's menu will include chicken & sausage jambalaya, roll and bread pudding. Tickets are just $10 each and can be purchased at the door; at facebook.com/Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis; from any member of the Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis; or by calling Lisette at 228-304-5593.