Friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon at University Medical Center in New Orleans to bid farewell to Bay St. Louis native Cayce Seal.
Cayce -- the 28-year-old son of Bay St. Louis City Councilman Doug Seal and his wife Michelle -- was badly shocked in New Orleans Wednesday, working as an Entergy lineman.
At first, the family hoped and prayed he would recover, but his girlfriend Cassie Lassabe posted on social media Friday that, "This morning, we got news that crushed our hearts. It appears that Cayce had more significant cardiac and neurologic damage than we originally thought, and his chances of recovering have dwindled. He is resting at the moment and we ask that you please pray for his comfort and salvation. Cayce is preparing to give the gift of life so that he can continue to influence and impact others around him.
"Please know that the tremendous outpouring of support has made this journey a little more bearable. Much love from our entire family to each and every one of you."
"Even in death, he is still giving," Doug Seal posted on Saturday. "Cayce will be a donor of life for others. We are having a donor flag ceremony at 3 p.m.
"Today, as Cayce prepares to leave this world as a hero, giving the gift of life to others, we welcome friends and family to join us for the raising of his donor flag. This flag will continue to fly throughout Cayce’s surgery and signifies his final act of love, kindness, and giving — something our boy Cayce is known for and will always be remembered for."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.