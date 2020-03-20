Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre on Tuesday announced that due to closures related to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the city will temporarily halt moving forward with the $6.5 million bond.

In November 2019, the council approved authorizing the issuance of a general obligation bond, with it being up to a 60/40 split; Wards 5 and 6 will get the 60, the other four wards get the 40, based on project needs to be determined by the council.

City attorney Heather Smith said Monday that the city was scheduled to close on the bond in two weeks.

“The Hollywood Casino has shut down as of midnight last night,” Favre said. “I’m not sure how long it’s going to be. Nobody really can answer that question. Our next biggest thing is tourism and sales tax. We’re going to take a hit on that, also.”

Smith said that the city has a year from January 2020 to move forward on the bond.

She added that the city will take it week-by-week and gauge what the financial situation is looking like.

“We’re not saying it’s dead, but we want to make sure that we’re making the right decision,” she said.

Favre also reiterated that the city has no plans to discontinue the bond.

“This is a temporary hold until we can get a better grasp of what’s going on in the city as far as revenue coming in,” Favre said.

The council also ratified the mayor’s proclamation of the existence of a local emergency due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), effective March 16.

In addition, the council also temporarily closed certain public facilities and city-owned/operated property through April 21:

Recreational ball fields.

Public restrooms located at recreation ball fields and public parks.

Bay St. Louis Community Hall and Old Town Community Center. Future reservations are not being accepted at this time until the facilities reopen.

Public parks will remain open. However, guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control must be followed regarding crowds and social distancing.

The council will reassess the situation at its April 7 meeting.

In another effort to encourage social distancing, the city also approved a resolution to waive credit card convenience fees ($3 fee), on a temporary basis effective March 17, for utility bills only.

For more information, contact city personnel at 228-466-8951.

In other action:

The council approved a motion establishing the following policy: that upon the mayor’s declaration of an emergency, the council president call an emergency meeting within 24 hours to either approve or disapprove the declaration.