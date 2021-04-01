Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Wednesday stopped a burglary in progress and arrested a 43-year-old Hancock County man at the scene.
“At approximately 4:34 p.m. (Wednesday), officers responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress on the 600 block of Vine Circle,” Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a. Press release Thursday. “Officers responded and located the suspect … inside the residence.”
The suspect was identified as Daniel Joseph Carver, of Bay St. Louis, Ponthieux said.
“Carver was arrested without incident,” Ponthieux said. “Detectives located several items that Carver packaged for removal from the residence, including several firearms."
Carver was transported to the Hancock County Jail on charges of burglary of a dwelling and breaking an outer door to escape the scene of a crime, jail records show.
“Carver has multiple criminal convictions,” Ponthieux said.
As of Thursday morning, Carver was still incarcerated in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio.
