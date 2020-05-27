St. Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said that law enforcement authorities received a call at 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday about a report of gunshots fired outside Ochsner Medical Center — Hancock.
“We did get a call that someone heard a gunshot at Ochsner,” Ponthieux said. “We did respond to the report and canvassed the area and interviewed people. We have not located any suspects or any evidence of a shooting at this time.”
Ponthieux said authorities have also been in contact with Ochsner’s security team and that they have found no evidence either.
Ponthieux said that authorities have also searched the areas surrounding the hospital.
A release from Ochsner Medical Center -- Hancock states, "At approximately 8:30 a.m., what sounded like gunshots were reported near Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock. Our emergency response team immediately responded and contacted local law enforcement for further investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital and surrounding clinics operated under a brief lockdown. The Hancock Sheriff’s Office and Bay St. Louis Police Department quickly cleared the building as a non-threat. During this time, no patients, visitors or employees were in immediate danger, and there was no to minimal interruption of patient care. As always, patient safety is our top priority.”
