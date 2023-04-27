Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and city leaders last week recognized officers of the department for exemplary service during an awards ceremony attended by their peers.
Officer Scott Armentrout, who has worked for Bay St. Louis for 15 years, and Officer Zach Geoffrey, who has worked for Bay St. Louis for three years, were recognized as Officers of the Quarter.
Sergeant Drew Osbourn, who has worked for Bay St. Louis for two years, and Officer Sarah Bell, who has worked for Bay St. Louis for three years, were recognized, respectively, as Sergeant and Officer of the Year.
“The hard work and dedication of law enforcement officers often goes unnoticed by the general public,” Schwartz said. "The community of Bay St. Louis is truly blessed to have a police department of sworn protectors willing to serve selflessly so that we can live safe and secure. These distinguished officers represent that. They go above and beyond and are to be recognized for their efforts.”
