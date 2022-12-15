Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz on Thursday honored Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, the two policeman killed during a welfare check Wednesday morning.
In a press conference Thursday at the Hancock County Board of Supervisors Office in Bay St. Louis, Schwartz said “I’m not here to deliver the details of this tragedy. Today, I’m going to talk about the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.”
Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were shot and killed Wednesday after responding to a call for service at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis. The officers spoke for several minutes with Ocean Springs-resident Amy Anderson, who was sitting in her car in the parking lot with her young daughter, when Anderson reportedly shot both officers from inside the vehicle. Anderson also died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Initially, it was reported that Anderson’s wound was self-inflicted, but officials are still awaiting autopsy results.
Schwartz said Robin was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement who joined the Bay P.D. in 2019, after having previously served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.
“He took his role in mentoring others quite seriously,” Schwartz said. “He knew it was his job to make great cops out of our young rookies. He did his job as supervisor very well,” offering support, advice and guidance to younger officers as needed, “always with the best intentions for his officers and for our department.
“He wanted to create a safer, better place for our officers and the city of Bay St. Louis.”
Schwartz said that Estorffe — while still very young — was a seasoned officer and beloved member of the department.
“Branden followed his father’s footsteps into service and law enforcement,” Schwartz said. “Although he was new to the profession, Branden grew up surrounded by police officers. He was an exceptional cadet. He was truly going places in law enforcement. … He worked hard to do his best every day.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention his smile. You remember that smile — it always caught your attention. … He could lighten each one of his fellow officers’ loads with his wit and his charm.”
Schwartz asked the community to remember both men and their families, the other members of the Bay St. Louis Police Department and law enforcement officers everywhere in their prayers.
“Law enforcement officers have a tough, tough job every day, as evidenced by what happened to these officers, Steve and Branden,” Schwartz said. “They would want you to know, their lives were not lost in vain.
“This is real tough for the law enforcement community” lose officers, “it hurts us badly. It hurts across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
Despite the pain, Schwartz said, “We are going to go forward and we want to honor these brave men who sacrificed their lives. I want to express my gratitude, our department’s gratitude,” to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Waveland Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and officers all along the Coast who have stepped up to help and support the Bay P.D.
He asked the community to pray for the fallen officers and to “pray for the peace and comfort of those still walking this earth.”
“Finally, let us pray for the children and the family of (the assailant),” Schwartz said. “They, too, are victims. They, too, need the love of the community.”
Schwartz said he told the entire 30-member department to take time off if they needed it, but said he wanted to assure the community that there will always be officers on patrol.
He urged people to thank their local law enforcement officers.
“They hear a lot of negativity in their jobs,” Schwartz said, “so it’s nice when the community lets them know they’re appreciated. … Thank an officer when you see them — they appreciate you for it, always.”
