Max, Dunbar Village’s beloved four-legged companion, has “traded in his stethoscope for a badge,” Heather Landry of Dunbar Village said.
For the past six years, Max — a Newfoundland mix — has been in essence, the “protector” of his village of elders, Landry said.
Dunbar Village adopted Max from the animal shelter when he was about two years old, she said.
“We want Max to continue his purpose for service and that’s why we chose the Bay St. Louis Police Department,” Dunbar Village Executive Director Amy Ivey said. “As hard as it was to say goodbye to him, this gives him more purpose.”
For the past six years, Landry said, it fit for Max to be a part of the village, given his natural compassion for the elders as well as children.
“He was always attentive,” she said. “We didn’t want him to be in a home by himself. He needs a job and he loves working.”
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the department is “ecstatic” about having Max onboard as an “official team member of the Bay PD.”
“They (Max’s breed) are known for their giant size, intelligence, tremendous strength, always calm disposition, love of children, and loyalty,” Schwartz said. “When they (Dunbar Village) approached us about looking to re-home him, we were interviewed for compatibility. We also vetted Max through the appropriate protocols to ensure he would be a loving team member who would be good with the public and children. Max is nothing less than that and even more to our department and community.”
During the day, Max works alongside officers, whether it be at community events or utilizing his presence to calm someone who might be nervous during an interview, Schwartz said. Detective Sgt. Dustin Weir of the Bay PD’s criminal investigations division expressed an interest in having Max participate in interviews, Schwartz said.
“When we have a child to interview,” Weir said. “Max can come in and provide that comfort for them. When parents come in with their children to speak to detectives, Max will keep them (children) company. I think he will be perfect when providing that comfort.”
At night, Max goes home for a rest with Officer Phalba Holmes, Schwartz said.
Considering there wasn’t a budgeted line item for a police department dog, Schwartz said, they are open to accepting donations to pay for Max’s veterinarian services. For more information about donating services, call 228-467-9222.
Max’s first official community outing was a visit to North Bay Elementary, where students hosted a first responder appreciation event.
“Seeing him at the school was really heartwarming,” Landry said.
Schwartz said that even though Max is a member of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, he is “forever in the hearts of Dunbar Village.”
“We have a mutual agreement with Dunbar Village to bring him by for a visit on occasion,” Schwartz said. “Our seniors at Dunbar are who raised us and made Bay St. Louis the great city that it is.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.