The Bay St. Louis Police Department on Tuesday assisted the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in finding a missing toddler and arresting the child’s parents, who are accused of kidnapping their son while he was in a hospital being treated for a cocaine overdose.
“This was a great law enforcement joint effort by U.S. Marshals, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services,” Senior Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force said in a press release. “There was an extensive search for this couple and missing child by everyone involved, and it really shows what law enforcement is able to accomplish when multiple agencies put their resources together.”
Officials say that Johnathan Kritzman, 31, and Arianne Stechmann, 37, took their two-year-old son from the hospital after he had been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit on Jan. 30.
On Feb. 2, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody of the boy, and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Kritzman and Stechmann for felony obstructed justice after the toddler was listed as “missing/endangered.”
The U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force took over the case on April 1 and began investigating whether the family had taken refuge at a Bay St. Louis motel.
While canvassing the area, officers spotted the couples truck at the motel and entered their room, arresting them and recovering the child. The toddler was returned to CFS custody and transported to the hospital for a wellness check.
Kritzman and Stechmann were booked at the Hancock County Jail, before being extradited back to Louisiana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.