Bay St. Louis police officers on Wednesday worked with the FBI to arrest a felony fugitive from New York.
“On Sept. 23, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Bay St. Louis Police Department and agents from the FBI arrested Kaiam Donovan, a 37-year-old black male from Queens, NY,” Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release issued Thursday. “Donovan was wanted by the FBI as a felony fugitive from justice.
“Donovan was taken into custody without incident at an apartment located at 10 Bay Park Way, Bay St. Louis.”
Ponthieux said Donovan was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he remained Thursday afternoon awaiting extradition to New York state.
