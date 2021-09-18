Bay St. Louis police are seeking a Bayside Park man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Beach Boulevard Friday evening.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said, "Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, while patrolling the downtown area, heard numerous gunshots at the 200 block of South Beach Blvd. Officers responded to the scene and attempted to locate suspects.
"Officers obtained a vehicle description of a pick-up truck fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped the truck and identified an occupant of the vehicle as Tray Barnes, a 27-year-old male of Biloxi, who suffered a single gunshot wound."
Ponthieux said Barnes was transported to Gulfport Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
"Further investigation identified the shooting suspect as Deon Morgan," Ponthieux said, "a 42-year-old male of the Bayside Park community in Hancock County."
Detectives with the Bay St. Louis Police Department obtained an arrest warrant from Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio charging Morgan with one count of Aggravated Assault, setting his bond at $250,000, Ponthieux said.
"At this time, Morgan has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous," Ponthieux said.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 467-9222. You can also contact Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
