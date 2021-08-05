The Bay St. Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with an assault that occurred on Aug. 1, in the roadway in front of Buoy's Bar on Beach Blvd.
The incident occurred at about 2 a.m.
According to the police report, the man in the photo was allegedly "involved in a physical altercation, leaving another patron with serious injuries."
Anyone with information, or additional video of the assault, is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 228-466-5475.
This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department or you can also contact MS Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898.
