The Bay St. Louis Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Barbara Bond Prater who was reported missing from her home on the 400 block of Ruella Street in Bay St. Louis, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release Wednesday.
Prater was last seen by her family members on Sept. 28, 2021. Prater is a 68-year-old, white female who suffers from dementia. Prater is suspected to be on foot and does not drive a vehicle.
She is described as a being five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
This is investigation is ongoing. The Mississippi Highway Patrol has also issued a Silver Alert in the case.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 467-9222 or the Hancock County Dispatch Center at (228) 255-9191.
