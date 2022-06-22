The Bay St. Louis City Council on Tuesday lost a police chief, but gained a clerk — Chief Gary Ponthieux announced his retirement at the same regularly-scheduled meeting where the council voted to ratify Mayor Mike Favre’s appointment of Michael Reso as the new city clerk.
“After 28 years of law enforcement, it’s time for me to move on to another line of work,” Ponthieux told council members Tuesday.
He thanked them and the mayor for allowing him to serve the city of Bay St. Louis, which he said had been “an honor.”
Ponthieux said he would continue to be “involved in the community.”
Ponthieux was appointed chief of the Bay St. Louis Police Department in November 2017. Before that, he served more than 23 years with the Gulfport Police Department. His last day with the city will be this Friday, June 24.
The city is currently advertising for a new police chief.
Preferred candidates shall have a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice or a related field and seven to nine years of progressively responsible experience in police management and leadership. Previous experience in managing a police department is strongly suggested. Other combinations of experience and education may be substituted. The completion of the FBI National Academy, Southern Police Institute, or a comparable executive leadership course is a plus.
Anyone interested in the position can submit a resume to jfavre@baystlouis-ms.gov.
Later in the meeting, the council voted to approve Favre’s recommendation to hire Reso, who served as the Diamondhead city manager from 2018 until earlier this month.
The council also voted to amend the city’s payroll ordinance and administrative payroll budget to make Reso’s salary $93,000 plus benefits.
“We thank Michael for his service and dedication to the city of Diamondhead,” city attorney Derek Cusick said after Reso tendered his resignation.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved a resolution for Mississippi Landmark designation of the Valena C. Jones School.
A group of Bay St. Louis residents began a petition effort to get the VCJ property historic landmark designation earlier this year.
“This is not a ‘Bay St. Louis’ thing,” Art Clementin, leader of the Valena C. Jones Task Force, said at the time. “It’s a Hancock County thing.”
Clementin said the VCJ school was “the last school in Hancock County built under U.S. segregation laws. Separate, but equal, they said.”
Clementin grew up in Pearlington. As a child, he went to the Rosenwall School in Logtown until1962. That’s when NASA came in to build what was originally known as the Test Site, later, Stennis Space Center. From then on, he and other black children from Pearlington, Gainesville and Logtown were bussed to the Valena C. Jones School in Bay St. Louis.
The Valena C Jones School served as the primary institution for educating black students,” according to the petition. “The entire Bay St Louis/Hancock County black community has benefitted enormously from The Valena C Jones School. She has stood throughout the years as a beacon of hope during the many dark and trying times when black students struggled to get a quality education. Illustrations of self-expression flourished through cultural applications like music, plays, songs, and poems. The teaching staff taught students and the Community how to prepare for the voting process in spite of Jim Crow laws and attempts to suppress the black vote. School administrators, teachers and staff taught social skills to prepare students for entry into society and the work place. Students were also taught about the rich historic heritage of Black Americans.”
In other action Tuesday:
• The council approved a contract between the city and James J. Chiniche engineering for permitting design, bid and construction phase services for the Scianna Lane Drainage Improvements project.
• The council approved a motion to close Washington Street in front of Martin Luther King Park on July 2 from 2 p.m. until dark for a celebration marking the park’s reopening after extensive renovations.
• The council approved a motion to close Second Street from Main Street to Court Street in front of the Mockingbird Cafe on July 9 from 4-9 p.m. to accommodate the annual Frida Fest Look-alike contest.
