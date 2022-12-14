The Bay St. Louis Police Department has released the names of the officers killed early Wednesday morning.
“The Bay St. Louis Police Department, as an agency in mourning, sadly reports the death of Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, both killed in the line of duty during the morning of December 14, 2022,” Chief Toby Schwartz said in a press release. “This tragic loss is a sad day for the Bay St. Louis Community and law enforcement.”
The department will host a press conference on Thursday at the Hancock County Administration building in Bay St. Louis.
Bay St. Louis Police Department received a call for service to the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. Upon arriving, officers encountered a female subject. The subject fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself. The second officer later died.
“Our condolences go out to the the men and women of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, all law enforcement officers affected by the tragic series of events that transpired this morning, and the families and loved ones of the two fallen officers that made the ultimate sacrifice,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a social media post Wednesday. “No words can adequately express the sympathy we would want to convey, but we offer up our many prayers for healing.”
Mayor Mike Favre asked people to “Please keep the Bay St. Louis Police Department and the city of Bay St. Louis in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
MBI is currently investigating the incident.
