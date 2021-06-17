The Bay St. Louis Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon in the street at Shoreline Park.
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release, officers "responded to the intersection of Road 558 and Sixteenth Street in response to a deceased male in the roadway."
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage -- who is serving Hancock County while local Coroner Jim Faulk is on suspension due to a pending investigation -- also responded to the scene, Ponthieux said.
"The deceased adult male has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation," Ponthieux said. "An autopsy is pending."
Ponthieux asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Bay P.D.'s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-467-9222. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898; or submit an anonymous tip at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
