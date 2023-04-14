The Bay St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the armed robbery of Family Dollar at Marketown shopping center on Wednesday evening, as well as a suspect in a previous robbery at US 90 Quick Stop.
At around 8:39 p.m. on Wednesday, an as-yet unidentified man "committed an armed robbery at Family Dollar in Bay St. Louis,” according to a Bay P.D. press release.
The suspect was described as a “light-complected” African-American man wearing a dark colored trench coat, black mask, white left shoe and black-and-white right shoe.
Bay P.D. is also still seeking a suspect in the April 4 armed robbery of the US 90 Quick Stop. The suspect in that robbery was wearing a “Scream” costume.
If you have any information, please contact Bay PD at 228-466-5484 or you can also contact MS Coast Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898. You can also call Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Bay P.D. is still investigating an attempted robbery at the Quick Stop on Jan. 6.
“The suspect was not able to enter the business after unsuccessfully trying to pull the locked doors open,” according to a statement from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at the time. “It is believed a dark-colored midsize and full size SUV were used in the crime.”
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a previous armed robbery at the US 90 Quick Stop that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 — a man in a black mask, black long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and a camouflage bucket hat forced his way around the counter and made a store employee empty the cash register.Anyone with information in that case is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or Inv. Burkett with the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-6910.
