Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department are investigating an apparent burglary at a currently-vacant plaza on Hwy. 90.
At about 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, “Officers responded to 828 Hwy 90 for the report of a burglary,” according to a Bay P.D. statement. “The unknown suspect(s) gained access to multiple unoccupied units within the building.”
Among those units were the Bay St. Louis location of LA Harvest, which is temporarily closed, and Anita’s Bar, which recently closed permanently.
Police said that a full list of what was stolen in the incident is “pending inventory.”
If you have any information in the case, please contact Bay PD at 228-466-5484 or you can also contact MS Coast Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898.
