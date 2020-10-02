Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Thursday arrested three Hattiesburg residents — one a juvenile — in connection with felony burglaries.
Officers arrested Gerardo Plummer, 18, and Mathyn Murchinson, 19, as well as the juvenile, charging them with the burglary of a vehicle and a shed on Kingfisher Street, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release Friday.
“At approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call on the 11000 block of Kingfisher Street,” Ponthieux said. “Officers located the suspects nearby and recovered stolen property. Plummer and Murchison were arrested without incident and transported to the Hancock County Jail and were held on bonds set by Bay St. Louis Municipal Judge (Steven) Maggio. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending an appearance in Hancock County Youth Court.”
Plummer was still being held Friday afternoon in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Murchinson was released Friday afternoon on $35,000 in bonds.
