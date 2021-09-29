Bay St. Louis police on Wednesday arrested a Hancock County man in connection with a shooting in Old Town on Sept. 17.
Officers arrested Deon Morgan, 42, of Bayside Park, charging him with aggravated assault, Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release. Morgan turned himself in, Ponthieux said.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, "Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, while patrolling the downtown area, heard numerous gunshots at the 200 block of South Beach Blvd.,” Ponthieux said in a statement at the time. “Officers responded to the scene and attempted to locate suspects.
"Officers obtained a vehicle description of a pick-up truck fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers stopped the truck and identified an occupant of the vehicle as Tray Barnes, a 27-year-old male of Biloxi, who suffered a single gunshot wound."
Barnes was transported to Gulfport Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, Ponthieux said.
On Wednesday, officers transported Morgan to the Hancock County Jail, where he remained Wednesday evening in lieu of a $250,000 bond set by Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.