A Biloxi man spent little more than a half-hour in the Hancock County Jail on Wednesday before posting bond after being arrested for allegedly biting a man’s nose off during an altercation in Bay St. Louis.
Bay Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a press release that Mark Curtis Wells, 51, was named as the suspect on Monday evening after officers arrived at Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino, responding to a report of an assault in the parking lot.
“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Schwartz said. “Officers learned that prior to the act of mayhem by Wells, an argument had started regarding a golf game played at the neighboring Bridges Golf Course. The argument continued throughout the day amongst several of the golf participants until it culminated in the casino parking lot. Mark Wells fled the scene in a dark colored Tesla.”
Officers found the victim — whose identity has not yet been publicly released — had had his nose bitten off. The nose could not be found at the scene, authorities said, but the victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Wells left the scene, but was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of mayhem, which, if convicted, “is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment,” Schwartz said.
Hancock County Jail records indicate he was booked in at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday and released at 12:17 p.m. on $50,000 bond.
“This investigation is ongoing,” Schwartz said. “The Bay St. Louis Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident …contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 467-9222 or the Hancock County Dispatch Center at (228) 255-9191.
