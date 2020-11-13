Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department last week arrested a California man for drug possession and firearm violations.
“On Nov. 5, the Bay St. Louis Police Department arrested 40-year-old Oscar Thomas, III, of Dale City, CA, and charged him with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute,” Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release Friday.
Officers pulled Thomas over in a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bookter Street, Ponthieux said.
When detectives searched his vehicle, they “seized a stolen handgun, approximately 13 ounces of marijuana, approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, eight dosage units of MDMA ‘ecstasy,’ and 14 dosage units of oxycodone,” Ponthieux said. “Detectives also located a hidden compartment inside the vehicle, which contained a large amount of US currency.”
Thomas is convicted of multiple felonies in the state of California and was on bond for an additional felony charge for possessing a firearm in California at the time of his arrest, Ponthieux said.
As of Friday, Thomas was still being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on a $65,000 bond, with a hold for the state of California.
