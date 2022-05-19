The Bay St. Louis City Council on Tuesday awarded the construction bid for the long-awaited Bay St. Louis Public Safety Complex to Gulfport-based Dan Hensarling, Inc., which presented the lowest bid of $4,193,000 for the project.
Other bids on the project included Pearsons Services Corp. of Mobile, Ala., $4,291,015; Dixon Contracting Group LLC of Pass Christian, $4,312,000; C.M. Combs Construction of Madisonville, La., $4,387,000; and Orocon Construction , LLC, of Biloxi, $4,530,000.
The old Bay St. Louis Police Department was demolished in November 2020 due to extensive black mold infestation.
The Bay P.D. is currently housed in the city hall building on Hwy. 90, but quarters there are a little cramped, officials say. Mayor Mike Favre said the city intends to build the new department at the site of the old one, at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Main Street.
The new public safety complex is “very much needed,” Favre said, “not just for our police department, but for the community, as well. It’s long overdue.”
Favre thanked the Mississippi Legislature for procuring money for the project from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund.
“They came up with $2 million through grants,” Favre said. “The other $2.5 million will come through our general fund to fully fund the project.”
The new complex is expected to be approximately 10,000 square feet and will provide state-of-the art facilities for employees and citizens, including booking areas, holding cells, interview rooms and a forensics processing facility.
