A Bay St. Louis native died after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus.
Elena Lucore, 19, was struck by a vehicle across from the UMass Amherst visitors center at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Elena was a 2021 Our Lady Academy graduate.
Police said she was walking with a friend on Massachusetts Avenue when she was hit, but her friend was uninjured.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
“The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Mass student, who told police he was returning home from the library, remained on the scene and was cooperative with police investigators,” according to a statement from the Northwestern Mass. District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said it was raining when the accident occurred.
“Elena, from Bay St. Louis, MS, was majoring in business,” according to a statement released by UMass Amherst Dean of Students Dr. Evelyn Ashley. “She passed away as a result of being struck by a car last evening on Massachusetts Ave. Police indicate that visibility was poor at the time due to weather conditions.
“During this difficult time, I urge you to reach out for assistance, or to direct others as appropriate. The news of this loss may be challenging for many in our community; resources are available for that support.”
The incident is still under investigation.
